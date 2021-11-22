Summer signing Abraham Odoh was victim of racist abuse on social media after Rochdale's draw at Walsall and League Two club says it will do all it can to support the 21-year-old

Rochdale's Abraham Odoh victim of racist abuse on social media which club has reported to authorities

Abraham Odoh is being supported by Rochdale after suffering racist abuse on social media

Rochdale have condemned "abhorrent" racist abuse aimed at midfielder Abraham Odoh and referred the matter to the authorities.

The League Two club has revealed the 21-year-old, who was a second-half substitute in Saturday's 0-0 draw at Walsall, was targeted on social media.

A club statement said: "Everyone at Rochdale Football Club is absolutely disgusted to learn that Abraham Odoh has been subjected to racist abuse on social media.

"It was brought to our attention on Monday afternoon that Abraham had received a racially abusive message via one of his social media platforms.

"Rochdale Football Club has a zero-tolerance stance relating to any racist, discriminatory or prejudiced behaviour and we will be reporting this incident to the relevant authorities. We have also offered our full support to Abraham.

"We utterly condemn the abuse received by Abraham and everyone at Rochdale Football Club stands with him, and all of our players, to make it absolutely clear that this abhorrent behaviour is completely unacceptable and will absolutely not be tolerated."