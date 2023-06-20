The FA says the Rochdale groundsman's alleged abusive conduct was race-related; Joshua Haigh intends to appeal the charge and will request a personal hearing ; Rochdale say, having reviewed the available evidence, Haigh has the "full support" of the club

FA charge Rochdale groundsman Joshua Haigh for alleged abusive conduct towards broadcaster in February

Rochdale's head groundsman Joshua Haigh has been charged by the FA for alleged abusive conduct towards a broadcaster in February.

The incident took place on February 21 when Rochdale played Stockport County in League Two.

Haigh's alleged conduct, the FA say, constitutes an "aggravated breach" because it included a reference - whether expressed or implied - to race.

The Rochdale groundsman will appeal the charge and has the "full support" of the club, who were relegated from League Two last month.

In a statement, Rochdale said: "Josh has confirmed that he intends to contest the charge and will request a personal hearing.

"Having reviewed the evidence available, the club will offer our full support to him on this matter, whilst fully complying with the process."