Wycombe Wanderers fans approve American takeover

Rob Couhig's company will invest £2.2m to settle Wycombe's outstanding debts

Wycombe Wanderers fans have voted to approve American Rob Couhig's takeover of the Sky Bet League One club.

Legacy members of the Wycombe Wanderers Trust have reached the 75 per cent threshold of 'yes' votes, to grant Couhig's 75 per cent stake.

His company Feliciana will own the stake and invest £2.2m to settle all outstanding debts and support working capital.

Trevor Stroud, chairman of Wycombe Wanderers and Wycombe Wanderers Trust, said: "This is a hugely significant step forward for the club and we are delighted that the Legacy Members have followed the Trust board's recommendation to welcome Rob Couhig and his team into the club as majority shareholders.



"Rob has demonstrated real expertise, determination, integrity and ambition over the past four months since the Trust nominated him as its preferred partner going forward.

"We believe that those attributes, coupled with his financial contribution, make him the ideal person to build on the progress that the club has made under supporter ownership in recent times.



"We look forward to completing the transaction and working with Rob to help build a strategy to develop the club on and off the pitch in the short and long term, and truly believe that the foundations are in place for Wycombe Wanderers to continue its upward journey through the football pyramid.



"Wycombe Wanderers Trust have been immensely proud to be custodians of the football club for the past seven years, but I believe we have reached the upper limit of what we can achieve in terms of the sustainability of the club going forward.

"We are extremely grateful to the contributions of all supporters and volunteers throughout that time, who have committed immeasurable time and effort, and I know that that very culture will continue to play an integral role in the club under Rob's stewardship."

Wycombe are joint-top of the Sky Bet League One table, level on 27 points with Ipswich Town after 14 games played at the start of the season.

Their next league fixture is against Rotherham United where Gareth Ainsworth's side will be aiming to improve upon their 1-1 draw away to Blackpool on Tuesday.