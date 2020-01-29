Wycombe Wanderers supporter dies after heart attack at Adams Park

A Wycombe supporter suffered a heart attack at Adams Park on Tuesday

A Wycombe Wanderers supporter died on Tuesday evening after suffering a heart attack at Adams Park ahead of the fixture against Blackpool.

Mark Bird, 62, was taken ill in the Woodlands Lounge and treated on the scene before being taken by ambulance to Wexham Park Hospital, but could not be resuscitated and died later that evening.



Manager Gareth Ainsworth and chairman Trevor Stroud have issued the following statement:

"Our thoughts are with Mark's family at this very difficult time and we offer the full support of Wycombe Wanderers in any way that we are able to comfort and support them.



"We were saddened to hear before the match that a supporter had been taken ill and made the difficult decision to proceed with the game against Blackpool. On hearing the news, we dedicate our victory to Mark Bird and send our most sincere condolences to all who knew him.



"We would also like to commend the very best efforts of the medical staff and stewards on the scene, including the Thames Valley Air Ambulance, as well as the match officials and representatives of Blackpool for their compassionate handling of the situation."