Adebayo Akinfenwa says he was called a 'Fat Water Buffalo' during play-off match

Adebayo Akinfenwa has made over 150 appearances for Wycombe

Wycombe Wanderers forward Adebayo Akinfenwa says he was called a 'Fat Water Buffalo' by a 'representative of the opposition' during Monday's play-off win over Fleetwood.

Akinfenwa released a statement on Wednesday outlining the incident and said 'we as a sport and as society must wake up'.

Wycombe are through to the League One play-off final against Oxford United after Monday's 2-2 draw secured a 6-3 aggregate win.

And Akinfenwa came off the bench for the second half of the semi-final second-leg tie at Adams Park - only for the night to be marred for the 38-year-old fans' favourite.

His statement read in part: "What should have been an evening of joy and excitement quickly turned into one of anger and frustration.

"Following the conclusion of the game, I learned that a representative of the opposition had repeatedly referred to me as a Fat 'Water Buffalo' in a derogatory tone.

"Regardless of whether or not there was deliberate racial intent by using that language and irrespective of the context in which it was used, if we are to make real and long standing change then we must strive to educate each other about these issues.

Wycombe progressed to the League One play-off final after a 6-3 aggregate win over Fleetwood

"We must work together to ensure those who have not and do not face racial prejudice understand that what may appear to them to be a throwaway remark can have such a big and hurtful impact.

"A Water Buffalo is a dark animal and as a black man I believe that you have dehumanised me, by associating me with a dark animal, as this was said in a derogatory manner.

"I feel passionately around raising this because we as a sport and as society must wake up. We must do more.

"We must educate ourselves and understand the potential repercussions of using such language and be aware of the hurt it can cause.

4:37 West Indies great Michael Holding says education is key to eradicating the problem of racism and ensuring that this becomes a moment of genuine change in society West Indies great Michael Holding says education is key to eradicating the problem of racism and ensuring that this becomes a moment of genuine change in society

"The bigger issue to me would be the lack of understanding as to why calling me this term would not be hurtful to me as a black man, and this must change.

"Taking a knee, supporting social media campaigns and wearing a logo on our kits is a start, but it is not enough. It will not result in real and long standing change.

"The real work must start now and the only way to move forward collectively is through education.

"We must all play our part. #BlackLivesMatter."

2:02 Highlights of Monday night's 2-2 draw between Wycombe and Fleetwood Highlights of Monday night's 2-2 draw between Wycombe and Fleetwood

Wycombe Wanderers and Fleetwood Town declined to comment when approached by Sky Sports News on Wednesday evening.

Wycombe have posted Akinfenwa's statement on their club website, adding; "Wycombe Wanderers is fully supportive of our players and back all campaigns to end all forms of discrimination.

"The FA have been made aware of the allegations. Neither the player or club will be making any further statements at this stage."