Notts County boss Harry Kewell escapes touchline ban after accepting FA fine

Harry Kewell's team are without a win so far this season

Harry Kewell has been fined £500 after being sent off during his first game in charge of Notts County.

The Magpies boss was sent to the stands after contesting a decision during his side's 5-1 defeat to Exeter City last weekend.

Former Liverpool and Leeds attacker Kewell has avoided a touchline ban after accepting the charge without appeal.

He said: "I questioned the handball and you have to change a few other things because we are chasing the game. The eagle-eyed referee sees another handball, gives it to them and they miss it so we are still in it.

"Then there was a cross in the box and it was one of those 'does it hit his hand, or does it not?'. The referee says no, we are complaining, they go up the other end and score a goal.

"That was disappointing and that is when I get my marching orders. I said 'well done' to the referee; I said you can see one in the far corner but not one straight in front of you."

Kewell's side are rock bottom of the League Two table after failing to record a victory this season.

Notts have just one point this season after losing six out of their opening seven league games.

They head to Stevenage this weekend as they look to get their league campaign back on track.