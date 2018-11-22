Neal Ardley in line for Notts County job

Neal Ardley is expected to take over at Notts County

Neil Ardley is expected to be confirmed as the new manager of Notts County before the weekend, according to Sky sources.

The 46-year-old parted company with AFC Wimbledon by mutual agreement a week ago after six years in charge.

His tenure at Wimbledon, which began in October 2012, was one of the longest in the EFL.

Ardley, who played over 200 times for Wimbledon FC, left the club after a run which saw them slump to 23rd in League One, six points from safety having won just three matches all season.

He departed saying he felt proud of his achievements.

Ardley saved the club from relegation from League Two at the end of his first season in charge before leading them into League One via the play-offs in 2015/16.

Notts County have been without a manager since sacking Harry Kewell on November 13.

The Australian was dismissed 10 weeks after being appointed on a three-year contract.

County are second from bottom in League Two having won only three of their 18 matches this season.