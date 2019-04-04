Notts County owner Alan Hardy accepts offer to buy the League Two club

Alan Hardy purchased Notts County in January 2017

Notts County owner Alan Hardy says he has accepted an offer for the club "from a very credible party".

They are currently undertaking due diligence to purchase the Sky Bet League Two strugglers, who are in grave danger of losing their status as the league's oldest club and are also in debt to the taxman.

"There has been a huge level of interest in the club and I am delighted that we are now at an advanced stage with people who I am confident have Notts County's best interests at heart," said Hardy, who put the club up for sale in February.

"They must be given the time and privacy to carry out their checks properly but, as soon as I can reveal more, I will provide a further update.

"I would also like to assure staff and supporters that, in light of recent conjecture, the money for April's wages has already been transferred to the bank for payment.

"As for the debt owed to HMRC, I am expecting this to be paid in full by early May with the approval of the High Court next Wednesday.

"I hope these updates will be reassuring to everyone connected with the club, whose concerns are understandable during this time of change."

Notts County sit second-bottom in League Two but boosted their survival hopes with a 3-0 win at Stevenage last weekend.

The Magpies are at home to Northampton Town on Saturday.