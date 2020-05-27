Grimsby's Elliott Whitehouse given six-match suspension for using abusive language

Elliott Whitehouse was charged following a game against Northampton in November

Grimsby midfielder Elliott Whitehouse has been handed a six-match ban after using 'abusive and/or insulting words' during a match again Northampton.

Whitehouse has also been fined £2,000 and must undertake an education course, after admitting a breach of FA Rule E3.

The incident occurred in the 72nd minute of a League Two fixture between Grimsby and Northampton on November 23 last year.

An FA statement said that Whitehouse "used abusive and/or insulting words, which were contrary to FA Rule E3(1) and constituted an 'aggravated breach', which is defined in FA Rule E3(2), as they included a reference to race and/or ethnic origin and/or nationality".



The independent Regulatory Commission's written reasons for the ban stated that Whitehouse had addressed Dublin-born Northampton player Alan McCormack using a term which is considered offensive by the traveller community.

Whitehouse admitted using the term but a written submission filed on his behalf said he "has no issue with the Irish Traveller Community and is not in any way a racist".