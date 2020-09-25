Cheltenham vs Grimsby suspended due to positive coronavirus case

One member of the Grimsby Town squad tested positive for coronavirus

Grimsby's League Two fixture at Cheltenham on Saturday has been suspended due to a positive coronavirus case in the Grimsby squad.

The positive case resulted in other players and staff being required to self-isolate in line with EFL and government guidance.

A statement from the EFL said a revised date for the rearranged fixture "will be confirmed in due course" and "the circumstances surrounding the postponement will now be the subject of an investigation in accordance with EFL regulations".

Cheltenham said in a statement: "Everyone at Cheltenham Town wishes the player involved a speedy recovery and we look forward to welcoming the Mariners later on in the season."

Leyton Orient's League Two fixture against Walsall on Saturday has also been suspended due to a number of coronavirus cases in the Orient squad.

1:17 Blackpool chief executive Ben Mansford says football needs the government's help after it called off plans for the return of fans amid the coronavirus pandemic. Blackpool chief executive Ben Mansford says football needs the government's help after it called off plans for the return of fans amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The EFL is reviewing it's testing policy, with weekly testing currently not mandatory for its clubs.

Rochdale chief executive David Bottomley is among those calling for a change to that stance in line with Premier League clubs, who are tested once a week.

"Weekly testing has to happen," he said. "It's a very expensive procedure, because you're looking at that adding another £15,000 a month to a normal everyday operation.

"But I think for the continuation of football, behind closed doors even, players and associated staff have to be tested, no question."