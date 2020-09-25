Grimsby Town News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Stats
  • Squad
  • Transfers
More from Football

Cheltenham vs Grimsby suspended due to positive coronavirus cases

Leyton Orient's League Two fixture against Walsall on Saturday has also been called off due to coronavirus cases

Last Updated: 25/09/20 4:43pm

One member of the Grimsby Town squad tested positive for coronavirus
One member of the Grimsby Town squad tested positive for coronavirus

Grimsby's League Two fixture at Cheltenham on Saturday has been suspended due to a positive coronavirus case in the Grimsby squad.

The positive case resulted in other players and staff being required to self-isolate in line with EFL and government guidance.

A statement from the EFL said a revised date for the rearranged fixture "will be confirmed in due course".

Also See:

Leyton Orient's League Two fixture against Walsall on Saturday has also been suspended due to a number of coronavirus cases in the Orient squad.

More to follow...

ONE MILLION POUNDS! Can you imagine?

You read correctly. Do not miss your chance to scoop £1m for free in this week's Super 6 round. Play for free, entries by 3pm Saturday.

Trending

©2020 Sky UK