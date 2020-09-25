Cheltenham vs Grimsby suspended due to positive coronavirus cases
Leyton Orient's League Two fixture against Walsall on Saturday has also been called off due to coronavirus cases
Last Updated: 25/09/20 4:43pm
Grimsby's League Two fixture at Cheltenham on Saturday has been suspended due to a positive coronavirus case in the Grimsby squad.
The positive case resulted in other players and staff being required to self-isolate in line with EFL and government guidance.
A statement from the EFL said a revised date for the rearranged fixture "will be confirmed in due course".
Leyton Orient's League Two fixture against Walsall on Saturday has also been suspended due to a number of coronavirus cases in the Orient squad.
More to follow...