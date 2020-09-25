Cheltenham vs Grimsby suspended due to positive coronavirus cases

One member of the Grimsby Town squad tested positive for coronavirus

Grimsby's League Two fixture at Cheltenham on Saturday has been suspended due to a positive coronavirus case in the Grimsby squad.

The positive case resulted in other players and staff being required to self-isolate in line with EFL and government guidance.

A statement from the EFL said a revised date for the rearranged fixture "will be confirmed in due course".

Leyton Orient's League Two fixture against Walsall on Saturday has also been suspended due to a number of coronavirus cases in the Orient squad.

