John Still leaves role as Barnet manager

John Still steps down as Barnet boss to become head of football

John Still has left his role as Barnet boss and announced his retirement from football management.

Still, who has spent 40 years in club management, will remain at Barnet as head of football and coach Darren Currie has taken temporary charge of the first team.

The 68-year-old was in his second spell at Barnet after previously taking the club to the League Two play-off positions during his first spell as manager.

Still won the National League title a record three times with Maidstone United, Luton Town and Dagenham and Redbridge, getting the latter promoted to League One.

Speaking to the club's website, Still said: "I have managed in over 2,000 matches and had a fantastic time in the game to date.

"I look forward to embracing my new role and supporting my young protege Darren Currie in his growth as a coach."

Barnet chairman Tony Kleanthous added: "Recovering from relegation from the EFL was always going to be difficult and we needed an experienced head to guide us through the turbulent summer.

"John's record in the National League is second to none and having steadied the ship, we are now in good shape to push forward in 2019.

"I look forward to continuing our working relationship as he develops the technical structure of the club."