Bury fan banned from football after slapping player

A Bury fan has been dealt a UK-wide football ban after slapping a Grimsby player.

Stefan Camps, 30, of Cuckoo Lane, Bury, appeared at Manchester Magistrates' Court where he was given a banning order which prohibits him from attending any football matches in the UK for the next three years.

He was also given a community order and has to abide by a curfew requirement, which will see him wear an electronic tag, as well as pay legal costs, after pleading guilty to section 39 assault.

The incident happened on September 8, 2018, when Grimsby Town visited Gigg Lane in a League Two fixture.

As the game approached its conclusion, two players were involved in a tackle which resulted in both men sliding off the field and coming to a stop close to the home fans.

As the players were on the ground, Camps approached them and slapped the visiting player in the face from behind before walking back to his seat in the South Stand.

The incident was included in the referee's match report and referred to police for investigation. In addition he has been given a life ban from Bury FC.