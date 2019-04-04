Bury chairman Steve Dale confirms financial problems at the club

Bury chairman Steve Dale has confirmed financial problems at the club

Bury chairman Steve Dale has released a statement confirming the financial problems at the club.

Dale bought the club in December 2018, and in February this year, paid an outstanding tax bill in full to prevent HM Revenue and Customs from seeking a winding-up order.

On Tuesday the club released a statement saying "some unforeseen circumstances have led to interim internal financial restrictions" as staff and players had not yet received their March salaries.

Additionally, they were hit with a winding-up order from former head coach Chris Brass, who claims to be a creditor of the club. This will be heard at the High Court next week, on April 10.

On Thursday, Dale addressed the speculation on the club's website, saying: "I can confirm that there is some element of truth in the circulating information relating to the club's financial affairs.

"Due to a number of unforeseen issues, the financial position of the club is significantly worse than what was discovered during our due diligence process prior to the acquisition.

"The full extent of the problems inherited from the previous ownership of the club have become apparent over time, and this has undoubtedly led to our current difficulties.

"It is certainly a testing time, but we can overcome it. We will overcome it."

Bury are currently third in League Two, but have lost their last two matches. They face Carlisle on Saturday with six league games remaining.