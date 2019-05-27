Bury fans protest outside owner Steve Dale's home

Bury are facing a winding-up petition as they owe approximately £277,000 to HMRC

Bury fans turned up outside club owner Steve Dale's home to protest over the ongoing crisis at Gigg Lane.

As a result of the protests, the club have announced that their offices will remain closed next week until further notice.

Dale confirmed there was "unpleasantness" from a group of fans, but maintained he still intends to continue to try and find a buyer.

"There was a bit of unpleasantness and that's disappointing, I intend to continue to try and save the club and then hopefully pass it in to someone who can take it forward," he told Sky Sports News.

The newly promoted League One club is in financial trouble with players and staff having not being paid their wages for twelve weeks.

The Shakers are facing a winding-up petition as they owe approximately £277,000 to HM Revenue & Customs.

A High Court hearing scheduled for last week was adjourned until June 19 to allow Dale, who only took over the club last December, time to find a buyer.