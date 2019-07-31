Bury: Winding-up petition against club dismissed by High Court

A winding-up petition issued against Bury has been dismissed by the High Court

The club entered into a Company Voluntarily Arrangement (CVA), which essentially staves off liquidation, providing it adheres to specific terms.

Bury will go into next season in League One with 12 points deducted, as a result of their current financial situation.

Bury chairman Steve Dale this week accused the EFL of an "injustice" after the club's opening game of the League One season was postponed.

The EFL announced on Monday that the Shakers' fixture against MK Dons on Saturday would not take place because it is "not satisfied" with the club's financial assurances.