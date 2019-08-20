Bury thrown out of Carabao Cup and have league game against Tranmere suspended

Bury were given a 12-point penalty in League One prior to the start of the season

Bury have been omitted from the Carabao Cup and have had their League One fixture against Tranmere Rovers suspended, due to further clarification being needed regarding the club's financial obligations.

Bury's first round League Cup opponents Sheffield Wednesday have been awarded the tie and will progress to the second round of the competition, where they will face Rotherham away on August 28.

The Shakers' games against Tranmere and Sheffield Wednesday are the club's sixth and seventh consecutive games to be postponed at the start of the 2019/20 campaign.

An EFL statement read: "The EFL Board continues to be frustrated at the lack of significant progress that has been made by Mr Steve Dale in providing the information required.

"However, we will continue to work with the current ownership in an attempt to achieve a resolution ahead of the Notice of Withdrawal deadline of Friday 23 August.

"It remains in regular communication with Mr Dale but if a solution is not found by the deadline, the board will authorise the necessary share transfer on behalf of Bury FC which shall be legally binding on all parties and result, regretfully, in the Club no longer being a member of the League.

"Should this happen, Bury's record from the 2019/20 season would be expunged with League One consisting of 23 Clubs for the remainder of the campaign and the number of relegation places reduced to three at the conclusion of 2019/20 season.

"Four promotion places would remain from League Two ensuring a full complement of 24 teams in League One in 2020/21.

"Bury would then be free to make an application to the Football Association to re-join league competition further down the English football pyramid from season 2020/21."