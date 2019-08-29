Bury: EFL nothing short of dismal during expelling process

Bury says they are "astonished and in dismay" at the EFL's handling of their expulsion from the Football League.

The EFL made the decision to expel Bury after a proposed takeover by C&N Sporting Risk fell through on Tuesday afternoon, just hours before the 5pm deadline.

On Thursday, the EFL informed Gustavo Ferreira, who is behind a proposed takeover of Bury, it will not reverse its decision to expel the club, Sky Sports News understands.

Bury have not played a game all season after owner Steve Dale failed to prove he could pay off creditors or provide adequate operational funding.

However, Ferreira, who is a partner in a gold mining company, is part of a consortium which claims to have £7m in the bank to save Bury - if the EFL reinstate the club.

The consortium also says it has shown the EFL proof of funds and it was in negotiations to buy the club before it was expelled from the Football League.

Their takeover now looks unlikely, however, with the EFL seemingly unwilling to acquiesce to the consortium's demands.

'We believed in potential new owner'

In a statement released on Thursday, Bury said: "Everyone connected with Bury Football Club were shocked, and disappointed with the EFL's decision to expel this wonderful, historic, community driven club from the Football league.

"This decision was taken despite a credible new bidder being made aware to them before Tuesday's 5pm deadline.

"Given this, all staff, players and no doubt fans of Bury Football Club are utterly devastated that despite the new bid to buy the club, the EFL have informed us that they will not be rescinding their decision.

"This is something we are struggling to comprehend as the new bidder has proven significant funds to the EFL, funds to allow them to takeover, run and secure the long-term future of Bury Football Club.

"Everyone at the club believed that such the capabilities of the potential new owner, this would've started a brand new era for the club, seeing it go from strength to strength.

"The extreme lack of communication from the EFL has left all involved with Bury Football Club astonished and in dismay.

"As a club, we are still pursuing other options, based on the outcome of where the EFL place us. Again, we would like to reiterate that the lack of communication from the EFL has been nothing short of dismal throughout this process.

"Thank you to all the supporters for staying patient with us while we try to provide you with updates as frequently as possible.

"All of us here at Bury Football Club have been thoroughly overwhelmed with the floods of support we have received from other football clubs, ex-players, fans of other football clubs and everyone else in the industry. We are truly grateful for all your thoughtful messages, proving once again the brilliance of the football family."

EFL: We did everything that we could

Debbie Jevans, CEO of the EFL, said taking the decision to expel Bury from the Football League left her "absolutely devastated" but insisted "we did everything that we could".

"I'm absolutely devastated," Jevans told Sky Sports News. "Nobody - least of all myself or the board - wanted Bury to get into this situation.

"I saw you on television last night, I watched the scenes from the ground and one could sit there and burst into tears because it is raw emotion - it really is, and nobody wants to see that.

"We just had to look at ourselves and know we did everything that we could. People will always say you can do more. But if I look in the mirror, I know we did everything that we could."

Following the removal of Bury from League One, it will now consist of 23 teams for the 2019/20 season, and the relegation places have been reduced from four to three.

Sky Sports News understands Bury officials have been told they would start next season in the North West Counties League should they re-form.

The Premier Division of the NWCL sits in step five of the National League system, below two tiers of the Northern League, National League North and the National League.