Bury given two-week reprieve as winding-up order adjourned

A judge has adjourned a bid to wind up Bury Football Club.

Judge Mark Mullen analysed Bury's case at an Insolvency and Companies Court hearing in London on Wednesday after being told that the club had tax debts.

Lawyers representing HM Revenue and Customs had made an application to wind up the club, which was founded in 1885.

The judge said he would reconsider the case on October 30.

In June, the judge had heard that Bury owed nearly £1m in tax and had other debts.

Bury won promotion to Sky Bet League One, English football's third tier, at the end of the 2018-19 season.

But English Football League officials expelled the club in August after bosses failed to show they could pay debts.

More to follow...