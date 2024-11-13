Phil Parkinson interview: Wrexham boss on his journey with the club and being a star of the documentary

After a lifetime in the game and two decades in management, Phil Parkinson probably thought there were no more surprises left for him in football.

And one thing he certainly did not anticipate was becoming a minor star in the USA in his mid-50s - particularly not while managing a provincial Welsh club in the National League.

He smiles when posed with the question. A simple no being his answer.

"It wasn't until we went on the first US tour that we really realised how much the story had captured people's attention over there," Parkinson tells Sky Sports.

"The following we had was amazing, you almost had to be there to believe it.

"When we went back in the summer the welcome was unbelievable. The crowds and atmosphere were incredible."

Image: Wrexham co-owners Rob McElhenney (L) and Ryan Reynolds

Nothing about the Wrexham story is normal, to be fair. The story of them being bought by Hollywood duo Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney has captured global attention thanks to their hit documentary, 'Welcome to Wrexham'.

Since then, under the management of Parkinson, they have gone from National League to League One via back-to-back promotions.

"I've enjoyed it immensely," Parkinson says.

"It's been great to be part of this story. Rob and Ryan bought the club with the intention of getting out of the National League and lifting up the area as well, and we've certainly done that.

"The uplift in Wrexham has been fantastic and it's great to be a part of that.

"There's a real passion for the club in the area. We sell out home and away every week.

"And it's not just in Wales, it's around the world. Particularly in the USA. So how can you not enjoy being a part of this?"

Even with all the attention that has arrived on the doorstep of the Racecourse Ground, Parkinson insists their primary goal is still to represent the town and the local area.

"We still have to remain humble at all times and not get carried away with the extra exposure that the documentary and the profile of the owners has brought us," he adds.

"We need to remember to be prepared and to understand that we're representing a great club and the area every time we play."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Wrexham and Mansfield Town

Parkinson himself has been popular with viewers, with his style of management - particularly the half-time segments where his 'enthusiasm' (a by-word for the amount of times he swears in his team-talks) is on display - captured regularly on film.

"You forget the cameras are there because our job is to concentrate on what we have to do," he says with a laugh.

"It took a few weeks at first and it was a little bit strange, but we're used to having them around now.

"But we've got a good relationship with the guys who are doing the filming. There has to be an element of trust in place, because we've got to work together to help tell the story.

"We've had a lot of exposure ever since I've been here, in terms of the spotlight that has been on us home and away. The lads have got used to dealing with that."

Image: Wrexham have enjoyed a good start in League One

Amid all the fanfare and attention, Wrexham are still just a club trying to get out of League One. It is undoubtedly their toughest challenge yet and the first time since the Hollywood revolution they are not heavy favourites for automatic promotion.

But they have started well, and sit third in the table, two points off the automatic-promotion spots.

Parkinson insists promotion is anything but certain, but it would still be foolish to plan and endeavour for anything other than the possibility of it.

"Why would you prepare to be anything other than successful?" he says.

"We've got to be ambitious. We've got to aim high, and we're doing that. But we're not getting carried away.

"There's been expectation on us the last couple of years and we've handled that well, but this year we do have the underdog card to a certain degree, with the size of some of the clubs in this league, and their spending power.

"We're enjoying playing that card because the expectations aren't on us quite as much.

"But we're confident, we're growing into the league and I still feel there's more to come from us."

And of course there is talk of what success could still come. The owners, Ryan and Rob, have made no secret of their desire to take Wrexham into the Premier League.

Parkinson does not see a reason why that cannot be in the club's future. It shows how far they have come from their stagnant 15-year stint in the National League.

"You've got to believe it can happen," says Parkinson. "Other teams have come from the lower leagues to get to the Premier League in recent years.

"So why can't Wrexham have the same dream?

"Will it happen? Who knows. But the owners, myself and the staff are working hard to put an infrastructure in place to help build and take the club forward for many years to come.

"In any sport you have to aim for the top, that's what everyone is aiming to do.

"When those lines come out about us wanting to be a Premier League team, people think we're getting carried away. But it's not that, it's just us saying we have a dream and we know we've got a lot of work to do if we want to get there."

The Wrexham journey still, in many ways, feels like it is one that is just beginning.