FA investigate Accrington keeper Dimitar Evtimov after throwing bottle into crowd

Dimitar Evtimov is set to face FA action after throwing a bottle back into the crowd

The FA will investigate the incident involving Accrington Stanley goalkeeper Dimitar Evtimov after he was sent off for throwing a bottle back into the crowd in a 2-1 defeat to Blackpool on Tuesday.

The bottle was thrown onto the pitch from behind the goal where 1,800 Blackpool fans were celebrating Jay Spearing's winning penalty.

Evtimov then threw the bottle back into the crowd, prompting referee Ross Joyce to show him a straight red card.

Accrington manager John Coleman and Blackpool's assistant Gary Brabin were also shown yellow cards after getting involved in a touchline row.

2:45 Highlights of the Sky Bet League One clash between Accrington and Blackpool Highlights of the Sky Bet League One clash between Accrington and Blackpool

"To throw a bottle onto the pitch is a criminal offence but it's our 'keeper who is punished. It's wrong and something the FA needs to look at," Coleman said.

"He looped it back, he didn't throw it violently and yet it's him who is sent off. I think the ref should have used some common sense, our keeper wasn't trying to endanger anyone, it was a human reaction and other fans could use it to benefit from it. There is no place for it in football.

"We are devastated but you don't always get what you deserve in football."