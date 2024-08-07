Accrington Stanley bag £100k grant from Building Foundations Fund

Accrington Stanley have become the first EFL club to net a maximum £100,000 grant from the Sky Bet EFL Building Foundations Fund in the latest round of funding awards to boost football community projects across England and Wales.

The Lancashire club, with traditions dating back nearly 140 years, are one of seven clubs to receive much-needed cash in the second round of awards since the Sky Bet EFL Building Foundations Fund was launched last season.

Accrington Stanley's Club Community Organisation (CCO) will use the funding to finance a new small-sided 3G pitch at its Stanley Sports Hub facility, a venue that already serves many local grassroots clubs, sports groups and organisations, and is a training venue in the UK and Ireland's successful bid to host the 2028 European Championships.

Construction of the new pitch has already begun and is expected to pave the way for a marked rise in the number of people playing football, from disabled groups to community sessions for over 50s.

Other winnings bids included the CCOs run by Rotherham United, Stevenage, Walsall, Crawley Town, Watford and Notts County.

Accrington Stanley chair Andy Holt said: "Community is key for every football club and this £100,000 grant from the Sky Bet EFL Building Foundations Fund is absolutely massive for the Hyndburn community.

"The new 3G pitch at the Stanley Sports Hub is now fully constructed, and it will mean more groups of every age and ability can use the excellent facilities that the Accrington Stanley Community Trust provide."

Sky Bet and the EFL launched the Building Foundations Fund to support and enhance new and existing community projects when the betting and gaming operator extended its title partnership with the EFL last year. Sky Bet committed to investing a bumper £6m over six years.

Among other successful second-round bids announced were Rotherham United, who were awarded £65,600 to put towards the redevelopment of their current Parkgate astro pitch, while Stevenage's funding will go to the purchase a branded vehicle to transport Stevenage FC Foundation's StreetStadia portable pitch to communities in the local area.

Walsall will use their latest funding to help start the delivery of their 'Back On Your Feet' programme, addressing unemployment and the skills gap to support individuals in the Walsall community back into work.

The CCOs of Crawley Town, Notts County and Watford have been rewarded with various levels of funding to invest in projects such as Crawley's 3G ballcourt at Broadfield Stadium, the refurbishment and the maintenance of Notts County's Portland Centre and facilities upgrades to Watford's Meriden Community Centre.