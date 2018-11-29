Police appeal over Aberdeen-Rangers bottle throw incident

Police Scotland have appealed for information about an incident that occurred at the Aberdeen-Rangers game on August 5.

A report was received of a glass bottle landing in the home section of the South Stand shortly before the end of the match

Police Scotland have released images of a man "who officers believe may be able to assist with our investigation".

Police Scotland have released two images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with their investigation

Investigating Officer PC Connor McKeen, of the Divisional Alcohol Violence Reduction Unit (DAVRU), said: "Whilst no-one was injured, this reckless behaviour could have resulted in serious injury.

"Police Scotland is committed to ensuring spectators at football matches are kept safe and that the individuals responsible for anti-social behaviour are held to account.

"I would appeal to anyone who recognises the man pictured or has any knowledge of this incident to come forward and contact the Police."