Ian Crocker & Andy Walker's Scottish Premiership Predictions

Andy Walker & Ian Crocker take you though the weekend's Scottish Premiership fixtures and Sunday's League Cup final

This week's four Scottish Premiership fixtures are topped off by the League Cup final between Celtic & Aberdeen on Sunday.

The Sky Sports Scotland commentary team of Ian Crocker and Andy Walker are here to take you through this weekend's league encounters, as well as their predictions and key players for the Betfred final.

Kilmarnock v Hibernian - Saturday 3pm

Referee: Craig Thomson

Opta Stats

Kilmarnock have won just one of their last 13 Scottish Premiership matches against Hibernian (D5 L7) and are winless against them in the top-flight since a 1-0 victory back in May 2014 (P5 W0 D2 L3 since).

Hibernian are unbeaten in their last seven trips to Rugby Park in the Scottish Premiership (W4 D3) since a 1-4 defeat in August 2011.

Kilmarnock have lost just one of their last nine league games (W5 D3), despite only winning just one of their last five matches in the Scottish Premiership (D3 L1).

Hibernian are winless in their last five league games (D2 L3) having won four on the bounce prior to this run.

Of players yet to score in the Scottish Premiership this season, Kilmarnock's Jordan Jones has had more shots than any other player (14 shots, 0 goals).

Ian Crocker's Prediction: Kilmarnock 1-1 Hibernian

Ian Crocker's Key Men

Greg Stewart: Looks a different player this season compared to last.

Florian Kamberi: Best bet to ensure Hibs' strikers start scoring again.

Greg Stewart has scored four goals in his nine appearances for Kilmarnock this season

Andy Walker's Prediction: Kilmarnock 1-2 Hibernian

Andy Walker's Key Men

Gary Dicker: Good contest in the middle of the park with Stevie Mallan.

Stevie Mallan: Tremendous goal scoring threat for Neil Lennon's men.

Hibernian’s Stevie Mallan has notched nine goals in his 21 appearances for Hibernian from midfield this season

Livingston v Motherwell - Saturday 3pm

Referee: Euan Anderson

Opta Stats

Livingston are winless in eight Scottish Premiership matches against Motherwell (D2 L6) since a 3-1 victory back in February 2004.

Motherwell are unbeaten in their last four trips to Livingston in the top-flight (W3 D1) having lost all of their five away matches against them in the Scottish Premiership prior to this run.

Livingston have failed to score in four consecutive Scottish Premiership games (D1 L3) for the first time since October 2005 - they have never gone longer without scoring in the competition.

Motherwell's 1-7 defeat to Rangers in their last away league game was the fourth time they have conceded seven goals in a Scottish Premiership match, and the third in away matches.

Livingston have lost just one of their seven home league games so far this campaign (W4 D2), scoring eight and conceding just two - in fact, no Scottish Premiership ground has seen fewer goals this season than the Tony Macaroni Arena (10 goals).

Ian Crocker's Prediction: Livingston 1-1 Motherwell

Ian Crocker's Key Men

Scott Pittman: One of a few consistent performers who have started every game this season.

Danny Johnson: Two-goal salvo against Aberdeen puts him back on the top of Stephen Robinson's strikers' list.

Motherwell's Danny Johnson celebrates scoring one of his six goals in all competitions in 2018/19

Andy Walker's Prediction: Livingston 1-2 Motherwell

Andy Walker's Key Men

Keaghan Jacobs: Marvellous debut season in Scotland's top flight.

Christian Mbulu: Defender beginning to make his mark after signing from Millwall.

Keaghan Jacobs scored a stunning free-kick in Livingston's win over Motherwell earlier this season

St Mirren v Hamilton - Saturday 3pm

Referee: Kevin Clancy

Opta Stats

St. Mirren have failed to score in five of their last eight Scottish Premiership home games against Hamilton (W2 D2 L4).

Hamilton have lost just one of their last six Scottish Premiership games against St. Mirren (W5), a 0-1 defeat in February 2015.

St. Mirren ended a run of 12 league games without a victory by beating Hearts 2-0 last time out - the Buddies will be looking to win back-to-back Scottish Premiership games for the first time since May 2015.

Hamilton have won just one of their last eight Scottish Premiership games (D1 L6), scoring in just three of those matches (3 goals in total).

Adam Hammill (3 goals) has scored 38% of St. Mirren's eight league goals so far this campaign - the highest percentage of any player for any club in the division.

Ian Crocker's Prediction: St Mirren 2-1 Hamilton

Ian Crocker's Key Men

Adam Hammill: Wonder goal against Hearts shows what he's capable of, although we kind of knew anyway!

Jan Mucha: Slovakian stopper may have a part to play soon.

St Mirren's Adam Hammill celebrates one of his goals against Hearts in the club's 2-0 win last weekend

Andy Walker's Prediction: St Mirren 0-1 Hamilton

Andy Walker's Key Men

Stephen McGinn: Good to see him back in the side after being dropped recently.

Ziggy Gordon: Experienced in previous Hamilton relegation battles.

Hamilton's Ziggy Gordon slides in on Celtic midfielder Olivier Ntcham

Hearts v Rangers - Sunday 12pm

Referee: Bobby Madden

Opta Stats

Hearts are winless in six Scottish Premiership games against Rangers (D1 L5) since a 4-1 victory in February 2017, losing each of the last four meetings.

Rangers have lost two of their last three visits to Hearts in the league, however they did win their most recent such trip to Tynecastle Park in October 2017 (3-1).

Hearts are winless in their previous four league games (D1 L3), losing each of their last three - they last went on a longer losing run in the competition between May and August 2017 (run of five).

Rangers have lost just one of their last nine league matches (W7 D1) and are unbeaten in six Scottish Premiership games since a 0-1 defeat against Livingston in September (W5 D1).

Since the start of last season, Alfredo Morelos has been directly involved in 32 league goals for Rangers (22 goals, 10 assists) - more than any other player in the Scottish Premiership during this period.

Ian Crocker's Prediction: Hearts 1-2 Rangers

Ian Crocker's Key Men

Steven MacLean: Can he end Hearts' goal drought against his first club?

Scott Arfield: Making a telling contribution on his return to Scotland.

Scott Arfield celebrates his goal in Rangers' 5-1 win over St Johnstone, one of his six goal sin all competitions this campaign

Andy Walker's Prediction: Hearts 0-1 Rangers

Andy Walker's Key Men

Peter Haring: It's important Hearts' playmaker gets back to his best.

Daniel Candeias: Vital breakthrough goals recently against St Mirren and Livingston.

Peter Haring has netted five goals in nineteen appearances from midfield for Hearts in 2018/19

Celtic v Aberdeen - Scottish League Cup Final - Sunday 3pm

Referee: Andrew Dallas

Ian Crocker's Prediction: Celtic 3-1 Aberdeen

Ian Crocker's Key Men:

Callum McGregor: Has become one of the first names on the team-sheet.

Lewis Ferguson: Semi-final match winner would love to step forward again.

Lewis Ferguson three goals so far for Aberdeen have come against Burnley, Rangers and Kilmarnock

Andy Walker's Prediction: Celtic 0-2 Aberdeen

Andy Walker's Key Men:

Gary Mackay-Steven: If Aberdeen are to win, GMS has to be on top form.

Callum McGregor: Has happily accepted greater responsibility in Celtic's midfield.