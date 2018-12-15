Scottish Premiership round-up: Kilmarnock back on top

Greg Stewart celebrates after putting Kilmarnock 3-0 up against Dundee

Kilmarnock returned to the top of the Scottish Premiership with a 3-1 win against Dundee.

Steve Clarke's side were knocked off the summit after being thrashed 5-1 by Celtic last weekend, but they swiftly returned to winning ways and recorded a third straight home victory.

Kirk Broadfoot opened the scoring in the 54th minute when he scrambled home following a corner, and an own goal from Genseric Kusunga 12 minutes later doubled the advantage.

Greg Stewart added a third with 11 minutes left before Kenny Miller scored a stoppage-time consolation.

The victory lifts Killie a point ahead of Celtic, who face Hibernian on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

Elsewhere, Aberdeen moved up to fourth with a 2-1 win at bottom side St Mirren.

Stevie May scores a penalty for Aberdeen

Stevie May's 30th-minute penalty gave the visitors the lead but it lasted just five minutes as Cameron MacPherson slotted in an equaliser from close range.

Sam Cosgrove scored a 61st-minute winner to leave the Dons four points off the top of the table.

St Johnstone's eight-match unbeaten run came to an end as they were beaten 2-1 at home by Motherwell.

Tom Aldred gave Motherwell a second-minute lead, which Danny Johnson doubled in the 17th minute.

The Saints missed the chance to pull one back in the 26th minute when Matthew Kennedy's penalty was kept out by Mark Gillespie.

Jason Kerr did find a way past Gillespie with seven minutes left but the hosts could not keep their run going and dropped out of the top six.