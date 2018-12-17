SFA reveals it shared more than £11m with member clubs in 2018

The Scottish Football Association shared more than £11m with member clubs in 2018.

The record sum includes more than £6m of revenue from the Scottish Cup, derived from broadcasting and sponsorship rights and match-day income from the semi-finals and final.

More than £1.7m was invested through club licensing, including payments to the affiliated national associations.

Those clubs involved in the SFA's youth performance programme received more than £2.5m.

SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell said: "We are delighted to be able to continue to increase our level of investment in our membership.

"Whilst 2018 has not been without its challenges, we have strived to protect our members from any negative financial effects. Indeed, as chief executive, I am extremely proud of being able to strengthen our commitment to our members with a record sum of investment this year.

"We know that this time of year can be a difficult one to navigate in financial terms for clubs at all levels. We therefore hope that, by ensuring that this investment is paid before the festive period, clubs are able to fully benefit from this extra support.

"We are fully committed to ensuring the continued development of football at all levels across Scotland and be in the position to recognise the terrific work of our clubs in growing the game."