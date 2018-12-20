Celtic's Tom Rogic and three Hibernian players to miss derbies due to Australia call-ups

Tom Rogic will miss Celtic's Old Firm game with Rangers

Celtic's Tom Rogic and three Hibernian players will miss the Old Firm and Edinburgh derbies due to Australian Asia Cup call-ups.

Hibs' Martin Boyle, Mark Milligan and Jamie MacLaren joined Rogic in being named in the Australian squad for January's Asia Cup.

The squad will meet up from December 26 and FIFA rules dictate that players must meet up when requested, meaning the players will miss their respective games on December 29.

Celtic are a point ahead of Rangers and Rogic, who has scored in each of his last five against their rivals, would have been an almost certain starter.

Australia's first game is against Jordan on January 6 and the final four Scottish Premiership fixtures before the winter break will be missed.

Hibs' last two results have been a shock win over Celtic and a 0-0 draw with Rangers.

Hibernian's Jamie MacLaren and Martin Boyle will miss the remaining matches of 2018

They have the option of asking for the clash with Hearts to be postponed due to having three players missing, however Sky Sports News understands they are not expected to do so.

Australia go into the tournament, held in the United Arab Emirates, as defending champions, having won the competition in 2015.

Huddersfield's Aaron Mooy was also included in coach Graham Arnold's squad, despite his club ruling him out of the tournament - although the player hopes to be fit in time.