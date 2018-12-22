Scottish round-up: Aberdeen beat Hearts, Hibernian held by Livingston

Sam Cosgrove celebrates his goal for Aberdeen to make it 2-0

Sam Cosgrove scored twice for Aberdeen as they beat Hearts 2-0 to keep pace with Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic.

Cosgrove took his tally to six goals in four games as the Dons continued their fine December with a win over Hearts, who finished the game with 10 men after Demetri Mitchell was sent off for two bookings.

The Englishman headed home the opener after just 63 seconds and added a second from the penalty spot midway through the second half to earn the home side the points.

Hibernian's Ryan Porteous (R) celebrates with Vykintas Slivka

Ryan Porteous was the unlikely Hibernian hero as the capital club rescued a 1-1 draw against dogged Livingston.

The towering defender, who was put under the microscope when Rangers boss Steven Gerrard criticised his hefty challenge on Lassana Coulibaly in midweek, hit the headlines for the right reasons as he cancelled out Ryan Hardie's opener.

It extends the Hibees' unbeaten run to five matches, but Neil Lennon's below-par side undoubtedly got out of jail after Liam Kelly had saved an earlier penalty from Florian Kamberi.

The draw ensures Livingston stay ahead of Hibs, sitting in sixth spot while the Easter Road side will spend Christmas in the bottom half.

Eamonn Brophy had a mixed afternoon against former side Hamilton as he fired Kilmarnock ahead but then gifted the penalty that allowed Accies to claim a 1-1 draw.

Steve Clarke's side were looking for the result at the Hope Stadium which would have moved them up to second spot.

But Brophy's early opener was cancelled out by Mikel Miller's spot-kick after the former Accies striker was penalised for a penalty box handball.

Killie now drop to fourth following their second stalemate of the campaign with Martin Canning's team.

St Mirren's Simeon Jackson scores

The Accies boss will view it as a handy point gained but St Mirren's win over Motherwell means the Lanarkshire side now sit just two points above the drop zone.

Simeon Jackson's goal earned St Mirren their first away win of the season and dragged Motherwell closer to the relegation battle.

Saints manager Oran Kearney had urged his team to pull Motherwell back down towards them and they responded with a 1-0 win at Fir Park thanks to Jackson's close-range effort on the rebound.

Motherwell had the chance to move 12 points clear of danger but they struggled for creativity and St Mirren made a rare chance count midway through the second half to cut the gap to six and jump three points above bottom side Dundee.