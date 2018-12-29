Steven Gerrard tactics praised as Rangers beat Celtic in Old Firm showdown

Steven Gerrard and James Tavernier celebrate Rangers' victory over Celtic

Steven Gerrard's Old Firm tactics drew praise from the Sky Sports pundits as Rangers beat Celtic in Saturday's Ibrox showdown.

Ryan Jack's deflected first-half goal proved the difference but the narrow margin of victory belied Rangers' dominance, as Gerrard and counterpart Brendan Rodgers admitted afterwards.

Former Gers winger Neil McCann, watching in the Sky Sports studio, agreed a home victory was well deserved and gave kudos to Gerrard for his set-up.

"The team selection, the tactics by Steven Gerrard were spot-on," McCann said.

Rangers' Andy Halliday (left) and Ryan Jack at full-time

"They got a bit of luck with (the goal) clipping through Scott Brown's legs but they deserved to win the game.

"It was the intent from Rangers. The back four were really structured and disciplined and that allowed Jack to get in the game the way he did.

"I thought the triangle of Ross McCrorie, Jack and Scott Arfield was absolutely key to the match. Arfield was a sensation - he just smothered Brown. They systematically took the power away from Celtic."

3:14 Steven Gerrard dedicated Rangers' 1-0 win against Celtic to the fans and praised his players for their 'superb' performances Steven Gerrard dedicated Rangers' 1-0 win against Celtic to the fans and praised his players for their 'superb' performances

Former Celtic midfielder Kris Commons conceded that Rangers were better "in all departments" and said goalkeeper Craig Gordon had kept the scoreline "respectable".

"The way they pressed, the way they passed the ball, the passion - Rangers were better in all departments," Commons said.

"It was strange to see Celtic dominant in nothing. It was so unlike them.

"For two-and-a-half years they've been the dominant force so they can have an off day but ,for me, looking at that Celtic team today, Callum McGregor is possibly the only one who would get a pass.

"Everyone else was below-par and defensively... it could have been three, four, taking into consideration they hit the post and the saves that Craig Gordon made kept the scoreline respectable.

3:45 Brendan Rodgers admitted that the better team won as Rangers beat Celtic in the Old Firm derby to go level with their rivals at the top of the table Brendan Rodgers admitted that the better team won as Rangers beat Celtic in the Old Firm derby to go level with their rivals at the top of the table

"It's the best I've seen Rangers play in the final third in that first 25 minutes - the intent, the pressure, the movement. They made Celtic kick it long and give it away cheaply. There was a relentless wave of Rangers chances.

"I felt sorry for Michael Johnston - he was isolated, a spectator."

Rangers are level on points with Celtic at the top of the table, although they have played a game more, but Commons had a message of positivity for his former club.

"Brendan Rodgers will go to Dubai (for the winter break) with the squad and regroup, get his transfer targets in and go again," Commons added.

"Let's not forget they are still top of the league, they've got the league cup and they've got European football."