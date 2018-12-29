Hibernian manager Neil Lennon accuses players of 'drifting along' after defeat to Hearts

Neil Lennon was unimpressed with his attacking players' commitment

Hibs manager Neil Lennon accused some of his forward players of "drifting along" following their 1-0 home defeat to Hearts.

Hibs failed to carve out any clear-cut chances against their Edinburgh rivals, with Olly Lee's first-half strike giving Hearts a first win at Easter Road since April 2014.

Lennon told Sky Sports he felt his side were unfortunate to lose the local derby, but admitted: "Our centre-forwards aren't playing well enough. That's been a bugbear of mine for a while, we need to address that in January.

"We need more quality in the final third because we have plenty of possession in games but we're not working hard enough to create chances, or linking play well enough, and some are drifting along and that's not acceptable.

"It's something we will look at in January hopefully."

Olly Lee (left) scored the only goal of the game at Easter Road

Seventh-placed Hibernian have scored more goals than the three sides directly above them, but their attacking trio of Florian Kamberi, Jamie MacLaren and Oli Shaw have scored only three times across seven games in December.

Hearts have scored even fewer goals than their hosts but Lee's moment of magic left manager Craig Levein in the firm belief his side had been well worth the three points at Easter Road.

He said: "It was a tight match. Nine times out of 10 they usually are. We won the game with a wonderful goal, but there wasn't an awful lot in it.

"It's a hard place to come to and win, especially when we've been struggling a little bit with form, but it's a long time since we've won here and I'm very, very pleased. It was a tight game but I thought we just deserved to edge it."

On-loan forward Steven Naismith put in a hard-working performance and could have scored for himself in the second half, and after the game Levein confirmed Hearts will look to keep him at Tynecastle permanently.

Naismith (left) is on a season-long loan from Norwich

He said: "I've had a chat already, we'll continue to talk. It's an important time in his career, I know he likes it at Hearts and we want him to stay but we'll see what we can do."