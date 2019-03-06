Brendan Rodgers' house in Scotland burgled

Brendan Rodgers home in Scotland has been burgled, Sky Sports News understands

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers' home in Scotland has been burgled just a week after he departed Celtic, Sky Sports News understands.

Rodgers ended his two-and-a-half season stint in the Scottish Premiership last Tuesday as he opted to return to the Premier League, after Leicester sacked Claude Puel.

Police were called to a property in Bearsden, Glasgow, at 1:55am on Wednesday morning. Nobody was injured, but a number of items had been stolen.

Rodgers took charge of Leicester for the first time against Watford on Sunday

An investigation has been launched and inquiries are underway.

Rodgers lost his first game in charge of Leicester at Watford on Sunday.

Rodgers won back-to-back trebles in Scotland and was on course to repeat that feat, a factor which left a significant portion of the club's fanbase severely disappointed by his departure.