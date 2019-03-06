Brendan Rodgers' family barricaded themselves in bathroom during burglary

Brendan Rodgers' family were left badly shaken by the burglary

Brendan Rodgers' wife and step-daughter were forced to barricade themselves in a bathroom after coming face-to-face with thieves as they ransacked their Glasgow home, Sky Sports News has learnt.

With Rodgers in the midlands, wife Charlotte and her six-year-old daughter, Lola, were asleep when the intruders broke into their home in the Bearsden suburb of the city.

Shortly after 1am, the pair were woken by voices on the ground floor as two men ransacked their property.

The two intruders burst into the main bedroom, shining torches on the mother and daughter who were huddled together on the bed.

Rodgers left Celtic last week to join Leicester and was not at his family home in Scotland

Amid screaming and shouting, mother and daughter took refuge in a bathroom while the intruders fled the property with a number of boxes believed to contain Rodgers' belongings from his office at Celtic's Lennoxtown training centre.

The stolen boxes are thought to contain a host of Rodgers' personal belongings, including most of the medals and trophies won during his two-and-a-half years at Celtic Park.

It is believed Charlotte and Lola were badly shaken, but otherwise unharmed during the break-in.

Police Scotland confirmed to Sky Sports News this afternoon that an investigation has been launched and inquiries are underway.

Rodgers led Celtic to seven consecutive trophies and collected Scottish Premiership, Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup winners medals in 2017 and 2018.

Rodgers enjoyed huge success at Celtic during his two-and-a-half seasons

He won his third League Cup with Celtic in December 2018 and was named PFA Scotland Manager of the Year, Scottish Football Writers' Association (SFWA) Manager of the Year and Scottish Premiership Manager of the Season in 2017.

Rodgers was appointed Leicester's new manager last week after leaving his job at Celtic.

The Northern Irishman signed a contract with the English Premier League club until June 2022.