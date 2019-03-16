Scottish Premiership round-up: Hibernian beat Motherwell while Aberdeen draw with Livingston

Hibernian's Marc McNulty celebrates with Florian Kamberi (L) after scoring against Motherwell

Hibernian took a significant step towards securing a top-six place in the Scottish Premiership after goals from Marc McNulty and David Gray saw off Motherwell 2-0.

McNulty notched his seventh goal from as many games by converting a 19th-minute penalty before captain Gray headed in Stevie Mallan's corner six minutes before the break.

The result moves the Leith club five points clear of Saturday's opponents, who are seventh - while Paul Heckingbottom's side are now also within two points of city rivals Hearts going into the international break.

Aberdeen's lengthy run without a home win in the Scottish Premiership continued with a disappointing draw 1-1 against Livingston.

Hot on the heels of their creditable draw with Celtic and Scottish Cup win over Rangers, the Dons were out of the traps quickly but ultimately had to wait until the half-hour for Niall McGinn's opener.

Dundee vs Celtic Live on

Rather than build on that, they allowed Craig Sibbald a leveller before half-time and were unable to get ahead again in the second period.

The Dons stay third in the table, a point above Kilmarnock, who drew 1-1 at Rangers.

Aaron McGowan's first goal for Hamilton gave them a crucial 1-0 win over Hearts.

The defender, signed from Morecambe in 2018, lit up a dull first-half in the 36th minute when he opened the scoring with a brilliantly-taken volley.

The fifth-placed visitors huffed and puffed after the break but Brian Rice's side pulled out all the stops to keep their goal intact for the win that moved them six points clear of second-bottom Dundee, who play Celtic at Dens Park on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

St Johnstone's match against St Mirren was postponed due to an unplayable pitch.