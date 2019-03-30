Scottish Premiership: Kilmarnock go third, Hearts win

Kilmarnock's Conor McAleny (centre) celebrates his goal with team-mates

Kilmarnock leapfrogged Aberdeen into third place in the Scottish Premiership thanks to a 5-0 victory over Hamilton at Rugby Park.

The Ayrshire side had not won a home game in any competition since January 23 but took the lead in the fifth minute through Greg Taylor.

Second-half goals from Conor McAleny (56), Youssouf Mulumbu (63), Chris Burke (84) and Mikael Ndjoli in the second minute of time added on made sure of the points for Steve Clarke's men.

They moved above Aberdeen, who let a 1-0 lead slip to lose 2-1 against Hearts at Tynecastle.

Connor McLennan put the Dons in front after a quarter of an hour, heading home after Sam Cosgrove's initial header came back off the crossbar.

They led at the break but the Jambos recovered as Lewis Ferguson fouled Jake Mulraney in the box and Sean Clare levelled from the spot just before the hour mark.

Uche Ikpeazu won it for Craig Levein's men with an individual goal in the 77th minute.

St Mirren pushed Dundee into the automatic relegation berth as they recovered from an awful start to beat the Dark Blues 2-1 in Paisley.

Ethan Robson put the Taysiders in front in the first minute but the Buddies bounced back as Danny Mullen pulled them level and Brad Lyons' 57th-minute goal proved decisive.

Motherwell moved above St Johnstone into seventh, winning 3-0 at Fir Park thanks to goals from Elliott Frear (70), David Turnbull (80) and Richard Tait in the third minute of stoppage time.