Scottish Football News

Scottish Premiership round-up: Aberdeen beat Motherwell

Celtic and Rangers also claim wins

Last Updated: 03/04/19 10:48pm

Niall McGinn scored twice for Aberdeen
Niall McGinn scored twice for Aberdeen

Aberdeen finally notched their first home win of 2019 as they overcame Motherwell 3-1 in the Scottish Premiership.

A fortunate Max Lowe strike got them off the mark at Pittodrie, before Niall McGinn's second-half double wrapped up the points, meaning Jake Hastie's first-half strike for the previously in-form visitors was to no avail.

Celtic maintained their 13-point lead at the top and edged closer to securing the title with a 2-0 victory at St Mirren.

Rangers at least prevented Celtic from extending their lead with a 3-0 home victory over Hearts.

Kilmarnock dropped points in their 0-0 draw at Hibernian, which leaves them on 55 points and level with Aberdeen.

Hibernian, who are sixth, are guaranteed a top-six finish.

Bottom-placed Dundee's relegation fears worsened when they suffered a sixth straight defeat, this time losing 2-0 at St Johnstone.

Callum Hendry scored on his first start of the season for the hosts, who are seventh, and Matty Kennedy ensured all three points in the second half.

Ryan Hardie celebrates his opening goal for Livingston against Hamilton
Ryan Hardie celebrates his opening goal for Livingston against Hamilton

There was also a 2-0 victory for Livingston over Hamilton that secured their Premiership status.

They are ninth after goals from Ryan Hardie and Craig Halkett. Hamilton are 10th.

