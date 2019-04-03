Scottish Premiership round-up: Aberdeen beat Motherwell
Celtic and Rangers also claim wins
Last Updated: 03/04/19 10:48pm
Aberdeen finally notched their first home win of 2019 as they overcame Motherwell 3-1 in the Scottish Premiership.
A fortunate Max Lowe strike got them off the mark at Pittodrie, before Niall McGinn's second-half double wrapped up the points, meaning Jake Hastie's first-half strike for the previously in-form visitors was to no avail.
Celtic maintained their 13-point lead at the top and edged closer to securing the title with a 2-0 victory at St Mirren.
Rangers at least prevented Celtic from extending their lead with a 3-0 home victory over Hearts.
Kilmarnock dropped points in their 0-0 draw at Hibernian, which leaves them on 55 points and level with Aberdeen.
Hibernian, who are sixth, are guaranteed a top-six finish.
Bottom-placed Dundee's relegation fears worsened when they suffered a sixth straight defeat, this time losing 2-0 at St Johnstone.
Callum Hendry scored on his first start of the season for the hosts, who are seventh, and Matty Kennedy ensured all three points in the second half.
There was also a 2-0 victory for Livingston over Hamilton that secured their Premiership status.
They are ninth after goals from Ryan Hardie and Craig Halkett. Hamilton are 10th.