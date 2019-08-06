Rangers accuse Celtic fans of abusing their women's team
Last Updated: 06/08/19 5:30pm
Rangers have accused Celtic fans of abusing their women's team during Sunday's SWPL match between the teams.
Celtic won the game 3-1 in East Kilbride but Rangers claim their players were targeted by fans in the home section.
In a statement Rangers said: "Our women were subjected to misogynistic and sectarian abuse, which is totally unacceptable.
"Perhaps security measures need to be introduced for Rangers women when they have a match away from home against Celtic."
The two teams will meet again in the league in October at the Rangers training ground.
Celtic have been approached for comment.