Rangers accuse Celtic fans of abusing their women's team

K-Park in East Kilbride where the game was played

Rangers have accused Celtic fans of abusing their women's team during Sunday's SWPL match between the teams.

Celtic won the game 3-1 in East Kilbride but Rangers claim their players were targeted by fans in the home section.

In a statement Rangers said: "Our women were subjected to misogynistic and sectarian abuse, which is totally unacceptable.

"Perhaps security measures need to be introduced for Rangers women when they have a match away from home against Celtic."

The two teams will meet again in the league in October at the Rangers training ground.

Celtic have been approached for comment.