Hibernian investigate alleged racist abuse of Hearts' Uche Ikpeazu

Hearts' Uche Ikpeazu celebrates his equaliser at Easter Road on Sunday

Hibernian have launched an investigation after a supporter was heard allegedly aiming racist abuse at Hearts forward Uche Ikpeazu in Sunday's Edinburgh derby.

The club have confirmed that they are aware of the YouTube fan vlog video, in which a spectator can be heard calling Ikpeazu a 'monkey'.

Hibs say the video has been passed on to the club's security team and they will begin the process of identifying the supporter responsible.

3:04 Hearts manager Craig Levein says he is optimistic about the future after seeing his side come from behind to beat rivals Hibernian 2-1 in the Edinburgh derby Hearts manager Craig Levein says he is optimistic about the future after seeing his side come from behind to beat rivals Hibernian 2-1 in the Edinburgh derby

When that happens, the club will take the appropriate action.

A club statement said: "Hibernian Football Club condemns any form of racist behaviour. We are aware of the clip in question and will be reviewing it with our safety and security team."

Ikpeazu scored the equaliser in the game at Easter Road, which Hearts went on to win 2-1.