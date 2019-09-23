Hibernian investigate alleged racist abuse of Hearts' Uche Ikpeazu
Last Updated: 23/09/19 3:36pm
Hibernian have launched an investigation after a supporter was heard allegedly aiming racist abuse at Hearts forward Uche Ikpeazu in Sunday's Edinburgh derby.
The club have confirmed that they are aware of the YouTube fan vlog video, in which a spectator can be heard calling Ikpeazu a 'monkey'.
Hibs say the video has been passed on to the club's security team and they will begin the process of identifying the supporter responsible.
When that happens, the club will take the appropriate action.
A club statement said: "Hibernian Football Club condemns any form of racist behaviour. We are aware of the clip in question and will be reviewing it with our safety and security team."
Ikpeazu scored the equaliser in the game at Easter Road, which Hearts went on to win 2-1.