Scottish Premiership round-up: Motherwell into third after win

Motherwell's Devante Cole jumps for joy as he puts his side 1-0 up against St Johnstone

Motherwell emerged 1-0 victors over St Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday, allowing them to leapfrog Aberdeen into third.

Hamilton overcame Livingston at New Douglas Park, while Kilmarnock missed on out on the three points as they drew 0-0 against Ross County.

Elsewhere, another stalemate was played out between St Mirren and Hearts, Aberdeen were thumped by Rangers, and Celtic dropped points against Hibernian.

Motherwell move into third

Motherwell climbed above Aberdeen into third spot after winning 1-0 at St Johnstone.

On-loan Wigan striker Devante Cole scored the 42nd-minute winner, his first goal for Well.

Saints, who stay bottom of the table, missed the chance to level when Scott Tanser had his penalty saved by Mark Gillespie.

Liam Donnelly was sent off late on for an off-the-ball incident which left Chris Kane on the turf, but Well held on to take the three points.

Motherwell players were incensed at Liam Donnelly's sending off

Kilmarnock rue penalty miss

Kilmarnock striker Osman Sow saw his weak penalty saved as Angelo Alessio's side were denied a deserved win over Ross County.

The Rugby Park outfit dominated the game but found County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw in inspired form as he kept them at bay.

Laidlaw pulled off a string of impressive saves, but the fact his one to keep out Sow's second-half spot-kick was not top of the list was an indication of how poor the forward's effort was.

The goalless draw meant Kilmarnock missed out on the opportunity to move into the top six, with County occupying fifth place after their impressive start to life back in the top flight.

Osman Sow missing his penalty vs Ross County

Hamilton finally win

Hamilton claimed their first win in six matches with a 2-1 home victory over Livingston.

Alan Lithgow put Livi in front with a thumping header from a free-kick before Blair Alston equalised on the stroke of half-time.

Ross Cunningham scored the winner six minutes from time, converting a penalty after goalkeeper Ross Stewart was adjudged to have fouled Marios Ogkmpoe.

Hamilton claimed their first victory in six matches

Hearts in drab draw

St Mirren and Hearts fought out a tame 0-0 draw in a shot-shy encounter.

The Buddies have only scored three goals in seven league games this season and this stalemate was on the cards, with Hearts badly missing Steven Naismith as their injury crisis worsened.

Steven MacLean had Hearts' best two chances but he stabbed wide in the first half and fired over from six yards after the break.

Hearts players looked dejected after failing to net past St Mirren

Celtic slip up

Celtic dropped their first Ladbrokes Premiership points of the season in a 1-1 draw with Hibernian at Easter Road.

Hibs took a seventh-minute lead with Hoops defender Kristoffer Ajer diverting a Christian Doidge cross into his own net.

Celtic levelled after 23 minutes when Ryan Christie rose unchallenged to head home Moritz Bauer's cross.

Hibs manager Paul Heckingbottom was angry that the move had started with a free-kick being given to Celtic and was immediately sent to the stand by referee Kevin Clancy for his angry protestations which included kicking a water bottle.

Read about the game in more depth here.

Christian Doidge (centre) celebrates the own goal that put Hibernian ahead against Celtic

Rangers thump Aberdeen

Second-placed Rangers cut the gap at the top to one point by thumping Aberdeen 5-0 at Ibrox.

James Tavernier scored twice from the spot and Greg Stewart and Alfred Morelos were also on target as Steven Gerrard's side made it five successive wins in all competitions.

Tavernier gave Rangers a 20th-minute lead after Morelos had been fouled before Stewart doubled the lead against his former club five minutes before half-time.

Stewart struck the woodwork before Morelos (50) extended the lead with a near-post header.

Aberdeen's misery continued as Tavernier (71) kept his cool from the spot again after Greg Leigh had pulled down the outstanding Stewart.

Read the full report.