Mark Kerr appointed Ayr United manager

Mark Kerr has signed an 18-month contract with Ayr United

Ayr United have appointed Mark Kerr as their new manager on an 18-month contract until May 2021.

Kerr joined Ayr as a player in 2018 but has now seized the opportunity to take his first step into senior management.

The 37-year-old will succeed Ian McCall, the man who brought him to the club, after he left to take the Partick Thistle job in September following four years at Somerset Park.

Kerr said: "I am absolutely delighted to have been given this opportunity. This is a fantastic club and right now we have a top group of players and I can't wait to lead them.

"This is a great challenge for me at a club I now know very well and I am looking forward to getting down to the hard work straight away.

"This is an extremely proud moment for me, I have loved playing in front of our fans and hope to take the club forward with them."

Ayr are behind Scottish Championship leaders Dundee United on goal difference

Ayr have had a successful start to the season, currently sitting second in the Scottish Championship after six wins from their opening nine games.

Club chairman Lachlan Cameron added: "It's been an unsettling few weeks for everyone involved and it's never an easy process finding a new manager. However, we wanted to do it right and I feel confident in the process and I'm pleased with the result.

"The dressing room would have backed any manager coming in but I know they are especially thrilled with our appointment and are looking forward to getting back to winning ways"