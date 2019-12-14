Scottish Premiership: Daniel Stendel suffers losing Hearts start; Aberdeen win

Hearts' head coach Daniel Stendel during the Scottish Premiership match against St Johnstone

Daniel Stendel endured a miserable start to his Hearts reign as Callum Hendry's earned St Johnstone a 1-0 win at Tynecastle.

The substitute converted a near-post corner in the 74th minute to lift Saints off the bottom of the Scottish Premiership and move them three points above Hearts.

A 1-0 defeat by St Johnstone had proved the end of Craig Levein's second spell in charge in October and his replacement learned more about the scale of the task facing him as Hearts struggled to find an attacking rhythm.

St Johnstone's Callum Hendry celebrates his goal with team-mates

It was a first away league win in 17 attempts for St Johnstone, who were replaced at the foot of the table by Hamilton after they lost 1-0 at Aberdeen.

The Dons moved back into third place thanks to Sam Cosgrove's 19th goal of the season.

On-loan goalkeeper Luke Southwood made a string of fine saves to prevent Aberdeen from taking a half-time lead.

But he was finally beaten eight minutes into the second half when Cosgrove nodded Niall McGinn's cross in at the back post, with Hamilton now winless in 11.

Sam Cosgrove (C) celebrates his goal with Aberdeen team-mates Niall McGinn and Lewis Ferguson

Jonathan Obika struck twice in the second half as St Mirren fought back from 3-1 down to draw 3-3 at home to Livingston.

The visitors took the lead in the 13th minute when French forward Aymen Souda curled in a fine shot for his first league goal for the club.

St Mirren levelled 20 minutes later with Junior Morias tapping home from a few yards after Obika squared the ball into his path, but the visitors were back in front on the stroke of half-time, with the unmarked John Guthrie nodding in Craig Sibbald's free-kick.

Souda struck his second in the 56th minute with a close-range finish but Saints reduced the arrears five minutes later with Obika deflecting Tony Andreu's shot into the net.

Obika then made it 3-3 with 17 minutes remaining when his deflected effort looped into the net.

Lee Erwin netted a stoppage-time winner against former club Kilmarnock to earn Ross County a 1-0 victory at Dingwall.

It was only a second triumph in 11 games for the Staggies, while Killie are now four without a win.