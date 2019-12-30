Alfredo Morelos: Rangers say striker was racially abused against Celtic

Alfredo Morelos was sent off during the Old Firm derby on Sunday

Rangers say Alfredo Morelos was racially abused by a group of supporters during the Old Firm derby win over Celtic at Parkhead.

A Rangers spokesman said: "We believe Alfredo was racially abused and we would expect now that all measures will be taken to identify and deal with those responsible."

Celtic have been contacted by Sky Sports News for comment.

The 23-year-old Colombian striker was sent off in the 96th minute as Rangers won 2-1 on Sunday, securing their first victory at Celtic Park since 2010.

