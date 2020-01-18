Rangers vow to fight 'unprecedented' SFA disciplinary charges

Rangers have vowed to fight SFA disciplinary charges

Rangers have vowed to fight their disciplinary charges after claiming they are treated more harshly than others by the Scottish Football Association.

The club say they are "astounded" after being issued with four charges relating to last month's clashes with Celtic and Hibernian.

In a statement, Rangers said: "It is concerning that it seems the governing body is seeking to hold Rangers to a different and more stringent code of conduct than that applied to others, with unprecedented charges being levied against the club.

Alfredo Morelos was sent off during the Glasgow derby against Celtic

"Rangers fans can be assured that it is our firm intention to resist the charges in the most robust manner possible.

"Rangers will make further comment after the weekend."

Both Rangers and Hibs were given notices of complaint by the SFA for failing to "conduct themselves in an orderly fashion" following a clash on the touchline between staff members in the visitors' 3-0 win in Edinburgh on December 20.

Ryan Kent celebrates his goal during the Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers

Another charge for Rangers takes into account Ryan Kent's goal celebration, Alfredo Morelos' gesture after being sent off and Michael Beale's subsequent confrontation with the Hoops bench in the Gers' 2-1 win in the Old Firm derby at Celtic Park on December 29.

Rangers face punishment for gestures made by Morelos and Kent but both players escaped individual action. Kent pointed to his temple and the home supporters in an apparent gun gesture after firing Rangers ahead while Morelos made a cut-throat signal as he walked off following his stoppage-time red card.

Rangers later claimed the Colombian had made a "gesture used commonly throughout South America to indicate quite simply that something - in this case, the match - is finished".

The Rangers bench were involved in altercations with their Celtic and Hibs counterparts, with Beale and fellow coach Tom Culshaw also charged individually with misconduct for the incidents at Parkhead and Easter Road respectively.