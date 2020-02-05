Scottish Football Association launches anti-homophobia strategy

The Scottish FA launched its LGBT+ initiative at Hampden Park

The Scottish Football Association has launched a strategy tackling discrimination and improving the inclusion of LGBT+ people across football.

Football v Homophobia Scotland: The Strategy has been created in partnership with Football v Homophobia Scotland, LEAP (Leadership, Equality and Active Participation) Sports Scotland, and the Scottish FA - and is supported by a range of partners.

Launched at the Hampden Park home of Scottish football, the initiative aims to remove the barriers which prevent the LGBT+ community from accessing, participating, enjoying and excelling across Scottish football.

As part of the strategy, the partners will work with Scottish football clubs to help them update policies and procedures and promote awareness campaigns. An e-learning resource will also be created for those clubs aiming to create an inclusive football environment for LGBT+ people.

It forms part of a wider equality drive from the Scottish FA to create a more inclusive environment within Scottish football and follows the recent publication of the Scottish Football Supporters Survey, which showed that less than half of fans surveyed feel Scottish football is an inclusive place for people of any sexual orientation.

Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell said: "The Scottish FA is committed to making Scottish football reflective and representative of the Scottish population.

"Anyone seeking to engage with football in Scotland should be able to do so in a welcoming environment, regardless of their sexual orientation and gender identity.

"This ground-breaking strategy will help to make Scottish football more inclusive for LGBTI participants and create an environment within our sport that we can proudly state is open to all.

"[It] is the latest step in our drive to ensuring equality is embedded in Scottish football at all levels and we are delighted to partner with LEAP Sports and Football v Homophobia Scotland to create this strategy - the first of its kind in Scotland."

Hugh Torrance, Football v Homophobia Scotland and LEAP Sports Executive Director said: "With the launch of this strategy comes a very clear and intentional message that there is no place for LGBTI-phobia in Scottish football.

"The strategy provides a clear framework for stakeholders to plan change and take action. It's time to step up efforts and we look forward to supporting the Scottish FA on their journey."