Kenny Miller to retire after distinguished 24-year career

Former Scotland striker Kenny Miller has decided to retire after 24 years as a professional.

Miler played for both Rangers and Celtic, joining the Ibrox club on three separate occasions.

He was capped 69 times by Scotland, scoring 18 times, and, having left Partick Thistle in January, he has decided to retire at the age of 40.

Miller, who began his career at Hibernian in 1998 and also played for Wolves, Derby and Cardiff, said: "It has been a career far beyond my expectations.

"I would like to think that I give all young players hope that, if you give everything you've got in every training session and match, you can play at the highest level.

Kenny Miller had three spells at Rangers during his lengthy career

"I've scored goals in the Premier League, Champions League and at international level - and you can't ask for much more than that.

"Representing my country and pulling on that shirt as many times as I did is the greatest honour any young Scottish kid could have.

"There are a lot of people I would like to thank, not least Donald Park, who gave me the best grounding and education any young footballer could have had during my time at Hibs.

"And Walter Smith, who was brave enough to bring me back to Rangers for the second time, when most managers would have said no.

"Walter always had a knack of getting an extra 10 per cent out of me that I didn't know I had - hopefully I have made them both proud."

Miller worked his way through the ranks at Hibernian and made his senior debut in 1998.

He scored 12 goals in 45 appearances, before joining Rangers for the first time in 2000.

After scoring 50 goals for Wolves in a six-year spell in England, Miller spent a season with Celtic.

And he also played for Derby, Bursaspor, Cardiff, Vancouver Whitecaps, Livingston, Dundee and Partick Thistle during his lengthy career.