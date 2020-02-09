Scottish Cup: Holders Celtic to play St Johnstone in quarter-finals

Celtic defeated Clyde 3-0 to book their place in the Scottish Cup quarter-finals

Scottish Cup holders Celtic will travel to St Johnstone in the quarter-finals of this year's competition.

Steven Gerrard's Rangers head to Tynecastle to play Hearts, while Hibernian take on Inverness Caledonian Thistle at Easter Road.

The winners of the replay between St Mirren and Motherwell will be at home against whoever progresses from the replayed tie between Aberdeen and Kilmarnock.

The games will be played on the weekend of February 29-March 1.

A much-changed Celtic side overcame the elements to secure their quarter-final place with a 3-0 win at Clyde on Sunday while Rangers were 4-1 winners at Hamilton.

Celtic have won the Scottish Cup in the past three seasons as part of domestic trebles and will take their total tally of tournament wins to 40 if they are successful again this year.

Neil Lennon's side have already won the League Cup this season and are seven points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership as they set their sights on a fourth successive domestic treble.