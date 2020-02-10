Racism charge for 12-year-old boy over alleged chants at Celtic vs Rangers
Last Updated: 10/02/20 3:57pm
A 12-year-old boy has been charged in relation to alleged racist chants directed at a Rangers player in the game against Celtic at Celtic Park on December 29.
Superintendent Mark Sutherland, of Greater Glasgow Division, said: "Abuse of any form is completely unacceptable and Police Scotland will continue to rigorously investigate any reports of abuse we receive and bring those responsible before the relevant authorities.
"We'd remind the public that, as the person charged is below the age of 18, he cannot be named or identified for legal reasons as per the Criminal Procedure (Scotland) Act 1995."
