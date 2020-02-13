Celtic boss Neil Lennon dismisses talk of complacency as Hoops close in on ninth title in a row

Neil Lennon wants Celtic to increase their lead at the top of the table

Neil Lennon has brushed off suggestions complacency is now Celtic's greatest enemy as they march towards nine successive Scottish Premiership titles.

The Hoops took full advantage of Rangers' slip-up at Kilmarnock on Wednesday night to go 10 points clear at the top of the table with a 5-0 demolition of Hearts at Parkhead.

However, despite Celtic's huge lead, Lennon insists there is little chance his team will be happy to cruise towards the finish line.

"Are the boys going to get complacent?" he asked. "I doubt it very much.

"They will maybe want to try to increase [the lead] if they can.

"I think that's the mode of thinking here - no complacency, don't take anything for granted.

"You're fresh, you're fit, you look hungry, let's stay that way."

Lennon is delighted with the contribution of senior players like Scott Brown

Lennon says he is delighted with the contribution of senior figures like captain Scott Brown, Callum McGregor and James Forrest as the Hoops look to close on nine Scottish Premiership titles in a row.

"It's just good having those players who have been there and done it many, many times," he said. "Sometimes you think they will come off it.

"They have done everything that they want to do but there's a deep-rooted motivation to keep going and going.

"That's to their credit. It brings out the best in the rest of the team as well."