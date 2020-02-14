Alfredo Morelos: Kilmarnock probe alleged racism against Rangers striker

Alfredo Morelos played the full 90 minutes against Kilmarnock on Wednesday

Kilmarnock are investigating an incident of alleged racism against Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos.

Morelos played the full 90 minutes as Rangers lost 2-1 at Kilmarnock on Wednesday night.

Kilmarnock said they "wholeheartedly condemn any form of racism and anyone found to be involved in incidents of this nature will be immediately banned from Rugby Park".

A club statement added: "If anyone has any information then we would encourage them to come forward."