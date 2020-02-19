James Keatings: Inverness Caledonian Thistle say SFA disciplinary process 'not fit for purpose'

James Keatings was sent off against Rangers Colts

Inverness Caledonian Thistle have described the Scottish Football Association’s disciplinary process as "not fit for purpose" after James Keatings’ red card appeal was rejected.

Keatings will miss the Scottish Challenge Cup final after picking up a second yellow card for simulation following a challenge from Ciaran Dickson in Caley's 2-1 win over Rangers Colts in the semi-final on Sunday.

Inverness believed video evidence the club submitted to an SFA tribunal panel would see the caution rescinded but say they had "no option but to speak out publicly on behalf of our player and on behalf of the growing number of Scottish football clubs who believe that the SFA disciplinary process is not fit for purpose" after referee Greg Aitken's decision was upheld.

Inverness’s James Keatings was shown red by referee Greg Aitken for simulation

"As far as we were concerned, once the three-man panel viewed the video evidence, coupled with the fact that the referee himself was stating that he only made the decision based on his personal view, albeit that he was only a few yards away and not the vastly superior and different video angles, justice and sporting integrity would surely prevail," a club statement signed by chief executive officer Scot Gardiner and chairman Ross Morrison said.

"When the club was given the news this morning that the appeal had not only be dismissed but that James had in fact been adjudged to have committed simulation, we were both incredulous and furious in equal measure.

"We would once again re-iterate that we do not want to call into question anyone's integrity with this statement but we must call into question the actual football knowledge of those sitting in judgement on all Scottish football players under this current system.

James Keatings will miss the Scottish Challenge Cup final

"If the individuals involved in this morning's tribunal can watch the footage we supplied, footage which the whole of Scottish football has now seen, and call this simulation, then there can be no other conclusion other than they do not understand football or the rules of the game. As harsh as this sounds, there can be no other conclusion. Fans and officials of all clubs are mystified by this decision.

The Championship club's statement said that the decision and the process involved damaged the SFA's credibility.

It added: "James Keatings has never been booked for simulation in his entire career and Sunday's red card was also the first in his career. This scenario represented the exact situation that these protocols were set up to address.

"This decision has cost our player the chance to play in a national cup final, not something that comes along every week, to the detriment of the player, his team-mates, the club and our fans. We believe it also damages the credibility of our governing body and brings the game into disrepute. The decision is plainly wrong and the dogs in the street know this. We have no right to appeal this final decision and it is painful to accept.

Inverness manager John Robertson exchanges words with the officials after James Keatings is sent off

"As a club we have been contacted by chairmen, chief executives, directors and fans of other clubs today in a completely unique show of support and solidarity with James Keatings and ICTFC.

"As appreciated as this has been undoubtedly been, it does not change the fact that there is clearly something wrong with the system. If it is not addressed, we are all responsible for the continuing denigration of our standards, our supporters' view of the national game and sporting integrity in Scottish football."

The SFA have been contacted for a response.