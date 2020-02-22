Scottish Football News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Leagues/Cups
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Table
  • Transfers
  • Video
  • On Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
More from Football

Scottish Premiership round-up: 10-man Aberdeen drop to fourth after Ross County defeat

Last Updated: 23/02/20 6:22pm
2:31
A round-up of Saturday's Scottish Premiership action
A round-up of Saturday's Scottish Premiership action

Ten-man Aberdeen were beaten 2-1 by Ross County to fall to fourth in the Ladbrokes Premiership.

All looked well for the Dons when Curtis Main gave them a 28th-minute lead, but Dean Campbell was sent off four minutes later when he received a second booking for not retreating at a free-kick.

Billy McKay (R) celebrates after netting Ross County's second goal against Aberdeen
Billy McKay (R) celebrates after netting Ross County's second goal against Aberdeen

It proved significant as County's Billy McKay equalised just before half-time and lashed home a late winner from a narrow angle.

The result allowed Motherwell to move ahead of Aberdeen into third with a goalless draw at Hamilton despite also playing more than half of the game a man down.

Christopher Long was sent off in the 37th minute but Hamilton were unable to improve on a first-half chance which saw Marios Ogkmpoe denied by Mark Gillespie.

Liam Polworth was denied a Motherwell winner against Hamilton
Liam Polworth was denied a Motherwell winner against Hamilton

Indeed, Motherwell almost snatched a late winner, only for Luke Southwood to save from Liam Polworth.

Also See:

Hibernian and Livingston drew 1-1 in the day's other game.

Christian Doidge gave Hibs the lead, turning in Greg Docherty's low cross, but Aaron Taylor-Sinclair converted Steven Lawless' wonderful cross to salvage a point for the visitors.

Soccer Saturday Super 6

FREE TO PLAY: Do not miss your chance to land the Super 6 jackpot for the sixth time this season.

Trending

©2020 Sky UK