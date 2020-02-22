Scottish Premiership round-up: 10-man Aberdeen drop to fourth after Ross County defeat
By PA Sport
Last Updated: 23/02/20 6:22pm
Ten-man Aberdeen were beaten 2-1 by Ross County to fall to fourth in the Ladbrokes Premiership.
All looked well for the Dons when Curtis Main gave them a 28th-minute lead, but Dean Campbell was sent off four minutes later when he received a second booking for not retreating at a free-kick.
It proved significant as County's Billy McKay equalised just before half-time and lashed home a late winner from a narrow angle.
The result allowed Motherwell to move ahead of Aberdeen into third with a goalless draw at Hamilton despite also playing more than half of the game a man down.
Christopher Long was sent off in the 37th minute but Hamilton were unable to improve on a first-half chance which saw Marios Ogkmpoe denied by Mark Gillespie.
Indeed, Motherwell almost snatched a late winner, only for Luke Southwood to save from Liam Polworth.
Hibernian and Livingston drew 1-1 in the day's other game.
Christian Doidge gave Hibs the lead, turning in Greg Docherty's low cross, but Aaron Taylor-Sinclair converted Steven Lawless' wonderful cross to salvage a point for the visitors.